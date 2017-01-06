C3 Pure Fibre
T & T lose to Suriname

January 5, 2017
Patrick Kreitlow
1 Min Read

The match was the first of a three-day playoff that also includes Haiti, with Trinidad and Tobago taking on Suriname on Wednesday. Although the match was headed for nil-nil draw, the small nations fortunes changed in an instant with a goal from Guno Kwasie in the 76th minute. Trinidad answered with a goal from Tyrone Charles in the 87th minute sending the game into extra time, and in the extra frame at the 109th minute Ivanildo Rozenblad scored the winner to give Suriname the win. The result now puts t&t in a must win situation against Haiti on Sunday.

Patrick Kreitlow

Pat Kreitlow joined the Cayman 27 staff in October 2015. For nearly a decade, Pat was a familiar presence in living rooms across western Wisconsin where he was a reporter and nightly news anchor at WEAU-TV. He later served his neighbors as a state senator. When he and his wife Sharry became “empty nesters,” they moved to Grand Cayman in early 2014. They have two daughters and two grandsons.

