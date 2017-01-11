C3 Pure Fibre
Targeting Latin America

January 10, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s tourism leaders are going after the Latin American market and they’re seeking an international firm to help make it happen.
In three days time a request for proposal will close and the Central Tenders Committee will review applicants vying for a contract to assist the Department of Tourism in developing a strategy to increase Cayman’s brand awareness in Latin America.
Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell says the ministry and Department of Tourism continue to utilize a multi-pronged approach to diversify Cayman’s source markets and attract a different demographic to our shores.
This approach helps to flatten out the seasonality that is typically experienced within the tourism industry during the summer.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

