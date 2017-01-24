C3 Pure Fibre
January 24, 2017
Angela Sevilla
Live entertainment, local produce and lots more of the best of food and drink on the island, Taste of Cayman is days away!  We know thousands turn out for the family friendly event.  Joining Daybreak’s Janelle Muttoo to talk about the event is Taylor Vaughn from Tower Marketing and Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, CITA Executive Director.

Taste of Cayman
Saturday 28 January
5pm – 11:45 pm
Festival Green, Camana Bay
General Admissions $40 | Child $20 | VIP $150
www.tasteofcayman.org

