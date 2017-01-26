Taste of Cayman this weekend

Get your senses ready, the 29th-annual taste of Cayman is right around the corner

Last week, the Cayman Islands Tourism Association hosted its media launch.

Two new vendors are set to join this year,

A tribute band will be performing hits from the late David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Madonna and Lady Gaga.

“Traditionally we’ve been called the Taste of Cayman food and wine festival, it has now graduated to food and drink because there is so much on offer at the festival,” said Cayman Islands Tourism Association Executive Director Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks

“This year we only have one food and drink ticket so you don’t have to stand in line for two and can spend more time eating and drinking the night away and dancing to the live entertainment,” said Tower Marketing’s Taylor Vaughn.

Taste of Cayman is on the 28th of January.

