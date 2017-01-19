C3 Pure Fibre
Teacher under investigation for child abuse

January 18, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are investigating a primary school teacher following allegations of child abuse.

The teacher attached to Sir John A. Cumber Primary School in West Bay is under investigation following an incident alleged to have happened in December, but not reported to police nor ministry leaders until last week.

The ministry confirms a child was injured in the incident and the teacher was sent on leave Thursday 12 January after the child’s family reported the incident to the school.
Ministry leaders say they can’t comment on an ongoing police investigation.

After it is complete the ministry says “at that time any necessary additional action will be taken.” It also stressed any allegation of abuse is taken very seriously. The teacher will remain on leave until the conclusion of the police investigation

Reshma Ragoonath

