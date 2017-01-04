C3 Pure Fibre
Teenage girl missing

January 3, 2017
Police are searching for a 15-year old teenager named Roseanna Antoinette Redden.

They say she has been missing since Monday (Jan 2nd 2017) night.
She was last seen at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

Roseanna is 5 feet, six inches tall and was wearing a purple t-shirt with blue jeans and white sneakers, she had a gold chain around her neck with the word “Bling” on it. Her hair was pulled back.
Roseanna went missing in 2014 from the Francis Bodden Girls Home and again in July 2016

Anyone with information about Roseanna’s whereabouts is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.  Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

