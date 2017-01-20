A Canadian politician said this recently, there is a need to be fluent in the language of jobs.

By that, he meant there is a need by all to be gainfully employed and those who are charged with ensuring job creation, sustainability and marketability understand what needs to be done to make sure that happens. That’s where the National Workforce Development Agency is supposed to comes in.

Employment Minister Hon. Tara Rivers and Deputy Chief Officer Dr. Tasha Ebanks-Garcia discuss.

