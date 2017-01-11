Today in the Courts

A 23 year-old man was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after causing his brother’s death by careless driving in 2013.

Dilroy Linwood-Watler crashed into a wall on Sea View road in East End where his brother was a passenger in the car. The Magistrate ruled Mr.Linwood-Watler will have a suspended driver’s License for three years after which he will have to re-take his drivers test before returning to the roads. The court ruled Mr. Linwood -Watler will be eligible for reduced time.

Today (Jan 10) the trial for a Senior Immigration Officer continued.

He faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident. Mr. Garfield Wong collided with a 2005 BMW in Lower Valley, Bodden Town back in 2013 after leaving the Cotton Club Bar in George Town. The Public Prosecutor said Mr. Wong struck the vehicle causing it to spin two to three times, forcing the car off the road. Prosecution added Mr. Wong reportedly fled the scene of the accident after which he was chased down by victim’s boyfriend who was driving a different car behind the BMW. Police saw sparks flying from Mr. Wong’s Pick-up truck and pulled him over in the vicinity of Savannah.

Mr. Wong told police he was unaware he hit a vehicle when pulled over and the officer who stopped him said he could smell alcohol on Mr. Wong’s breath. The officer then demanded a breath sample from the Senior Immigration Official after which the officer said Mr. Wong was “not able” to provide a sample.

A key witness to the case who is also the victim of the crash withdrew her statement against Mr. Wong this morning (Jan 10).

The trial is still before the courts

A former Customs Officer Rashan Ebanks-Halstead will re-appear in court on Jan. 24 facing two charges of obtaining property by deception, two charges of Abuse of office and two charges of Conniving importation of goods into the Cayman Islands other than Customs.

A former bank employee Dale Antonio Allen is set to be sentenced on Monday (Jan 16). He’s accused of bilking $25,000 from accounts at Cayman National Bank and will answer to charges of theft, money laundering and Assault Bodily Harm.

