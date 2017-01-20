Trump’s pick for Treasury Secretary under fire for Cayman hedge fund

President-elect Donald Trump’s hand-picked nominee for US Treasury Secretary came under fire Thursday 19 January for not disclosing his position as a director of a Cayman Islands hedge fund.

The exchange in the US Senate thrust Cayman in the spotlight under the label of “tax haven” once again.

Steven Mnuchin defended his role as a director in Dune Capital International and promises to look at closing tax loopholes. “In no way did I use them to avoid U.S. taxes,” Mnuchin said. “I can assure you I pay all my taxes as was required.”

