C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Trump’s pick for Treasury Secretary under fire for Cayman hedge fund

January 19, 2017
Add Comment
Tammi Sulliman
1 Min Read

President-elect Donald Trump’s hand-picked nominee for US Treasury Secretary came under fire Thursday 19 January for not disclosing his position as a director of a Cayman Islands hedge fund.

The exchange in the US Senate thrust Cayman in the spotlight under the label of “tax haven” once again.

Steven Mnuchin defended his role as a director in Dune Capital International and promises to look at closing tax loopholes. “In no way did I use them to avoid U.S. taxes,” Mnuchin said. “I can assure you I pay all my taxes as was required.”

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: