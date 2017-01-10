C3 Pure Fibre
Two crashes damage fence, sign at Miss Lassie’s house

January 9, 2017
Joseph Avary
For the second time in as many weeks, a site of cultural significance in Cayman has been mashed up by drivers.

The chain link fence and sign in front of Miss Lassie’s house were taken out by an unknown vehicle Friday. CNCF Artistic Director Henry Muttoo told Cayman 27 he was surprised to see the damage, as the fence had just been fixed after a similar crash the week before.

He says something must be done to ensure the house, a treasured local landmark, isn’t damaged.

“We’re thinking of cameras first of all, so at least if someone runs into it we can see who the person is, and then the next one would be to ask the traffic department to put rumble strips out, you know, maybe a hundred yards or so before you actually get up to the stop sign,” said Mr. Muttoo.

He told Cayman 27 police are investigating both incidents.

