C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Two months into the Kimpton

January 10, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The man who runs Cayman’s newest hotel says business has been good through its first month.

Kimpton Seafire General Manager Steven André says it has had over seventy-five percent room occupancy since it opened in November.
On TripAdvisor, the Kimpton ranks 6th out of 10 in hotels in the Seven Mile Beach.
Not all reviews were positive, and Mr. André it is important to see what the visitors are saying, both positive and negative.

“We take every bit of feedback we get, we investigate it and we respond accordingly, sometimes we’ve had to make changes to services maybe it’s the building, maybe it’s a menu item, but we want to listen to people and make sure we’re providing the best service and the best accommodations we can,” said General Manager of Kimpton Seafire Resort, Steven André.

The residences are expected to be completed by the summer.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: