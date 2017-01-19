In the first game, it was Golden Striker ‘a’ squad taking on the Blazing Divas ‘b’ squad. Anneka Moore with a nice basket there…and the strikers followed that up with another nice shot from Courdene Thomas….and on the other end, Thomas sinks another one, the strikers would go on to win 14-0. In the second game the golden strikers ‘b’ squad took on rising stars.. Strikers Winsome Campbell with a nice basket but the stars would go onto win 6-2.
-
Share This!
Under 12 Netball recap
January 18, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Filipino basketball league action
January 18, 2017
Sports
Morgan, Ruiz win CONCACAF POTY
January 18, 2017
Sports
Australian Open: Round two
January 18, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise lives and breathes sports. It was a role with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats that provided him with a platform to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan was able to provide live performance experience in his role as the In-Game Host as well develop a digital portfolio of one-on-one sports interviews, digital sports episodic comedy and full length sports & news features as a Sports Reporter. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director in the Crime genres.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.