It’s safe to say election season is here based on the number of campaign signs popping up around Cayman.

You have two days remaining to register to vote. The Elections Office will be open Saturday (14 January) from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Then on the final day of registration — Monday 16 January — the office is open from 8:30 a.m. until midnight.

