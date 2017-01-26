C3 Pure Fibre
Waste management plant inches forward, but no shovels in ground soon

January 25, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Despite plans to begin construction this month there’ll be no shovels in the ground for Government’s integrated solid waste management system any time soon.
Health Councillor Roy McTaggart said awarding a contract for construction of the long-awaited facility is still some ways off.
On Tuesday (24 January) Government announced law firm Maples and Calder and UK firm Burges Salmon were awarded a contract to advise on all legal aspects of setting up the $538 million private-public partnership project.
Mr McTaggart says it’s a critical step in moving the project forward, but he says don’t expect to see shovels in the ground before the May elections.

“We had a pre-qualification process that we have gone through to identify bidders and my understanding is a number have been identified, but to the actually getting down to brass tacks of signing a contract and awarding a contract we are not there yet. We are several months away from getting that done,” Mr McTaggart said.
A request for proposal is being prepared for pre-qualified bidders to tender for construction of the facility.

