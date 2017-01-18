Waving gallery ceremonially Closed

Those at Owen Roberts International Airport today (Jan 17) bid a fond farewell to the waving gallery.
Last minute selfies and pictures under the iconic “A-shaped” roof at the airport marked the sights of the waving gallery’s closing ceremony as the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (C.I.A.A) hosted a waving gallery farewell event this afternoon.
The structure is closing during the airport’s renovations and the C.I.A.A said this is to fall in line with international safety standards.
