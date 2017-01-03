West Bayer killed in boating incident

A 49-year old West Bay man died Sunday (1 January) after being struck by a boat.

It marks the first water-related death of the year in Cayman. Police have not released the man’s identity.

Around 6:15 p.m., the 911 Communications Centre dispatched police and ambulance services to the Cayman Islands Yacht Club, where a man was nursing serious injuries from a boating incident, according to a press release from police.

They say the two men were reportedly testing a vessel in the North Sound when a steering failure occurred, causing one of the men to be thrown overboard and struck by the boat.

The men were assisted by the crew of another vessel who brought them to shore. The victim was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he later died.

The Joint Marine Unit is currently investigating the incident.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

