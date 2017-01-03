C3 Pure Fibre
West Bayer killed in boating incident

January 3, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A 49-year old West Bay man died Sunday (1 January) after being struck by a boat.

It marks the first water-related death of the year in Cayman. Police have not released the man’s identity.

Around 6:15 p.m., the 911 Communications Centre dispatched police and ambulance services to the Cayman Islands Yacht Club, where a man was nursing serious injuries from a boating incident, according to a press release from police.

They say the two men were reportedly testing a vessel in the North Sound when a steering failure occurred, causing one of the men to be thrown overboard and struck by the boat.

The men were assisted by the crew of another vessel who brought them to shore.  The victim was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he later died.

The Joint Marine Unit is currently investigating the incident.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

