West Indies’ Smith retires from one-day

33-year old Dwayne Smith was reported as saying he was hurt by not being able to finish his career at home in this year’s 50-overs tournament and thus has announced his retirement from one-day cricket. Smith had not played in international competition in either a one-day international or T20 international for west indies in over two years. For his career, Smith made 1560 runs in 105 one-day internationals and 582 runs in 33 T20s. Barbados and Antigua are the hosts for the 2017 Super 50 which runs from January 24 to February 18.

