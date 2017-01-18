Michael and Payten Wight along with players from 29 IOC recognized countries participated in the three-day tournament, with the winner gaining an invitation to play at the masters in Augusta, Georgia. The tournament came down to a 3-man playoff between Chilean golfers Toto Gana and Joaquín Niemann along with Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz, with Gana winning the playoff. After two rounds, Payten Wight shot a 12-over and 152 for the tournament, while Michael shot a 17-over and 157 for the tournament, both golfers did not make the cut.

Wights return from LAAC
January 17, 2017
1 Min Read
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise lives and breathes sports. It was a role with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats that provided him with a platform to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan was able to provide live performance experience in his role as the In-Game Host as well develop a digital portfolio of one-on-one sports interviews, digital sports episodic comedy and full length sports & news features as a Sports Reporter. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director in the Crime genres.
