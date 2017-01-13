Windies to tour the region playing Pakistan

The West Indies and Pakistan cricket boards have agreed to play a 19-day series touring the region. The teams will square off in three tests, three one day internationals and two Twenty20 matches in the Caribbean. The series is scheduled to start in the twin-island of Trinidad and Tobago and end in Dominica. The Twenty20 matches are scheduled for Trinidad and Tobago, with three o-d-i’s in Guyana, then the teams will travel to Jamaica, Barbados and Dominica for each of the test matches. The tournament will run from Monday March 27th to Monday May 15th.

