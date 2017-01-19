C3 Pure Fibre
Woman arrested for illegal cosmetic procedures

January 18, 2017
Kevin Morales
A 50-year old West Bay woman remains in police custody after being accused of illegally performing cosmetic procedures.

Police received a complaint from a woman suffering severe skin reactions after getting facial injections from the woman, according to an RCIPS press release.

The complainant required medical treatment for her injuries.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of engaging in a reckless and negligent act. She’s expected to appear in court Thursday 19 January.

The RCIPS asks anyone with information to call them on 949-4222 or their anonymous tip line, 949-7777.

Police also say you can call the Health Practice Commission at 946-2084 to confirm whether a practitioner is licensed in Cayman.

