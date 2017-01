A man appeared in court Monday 16 January after police say he chopped a woman in East End.

According to police, 26-year-old Roland Welcome was charged with assault causing grevious bodily harm and damage to property. They say on Friday 13 January Mr. Welcome approached a woman and took her iPad.

The two argued after he refused to give it back and police say the woman received lacerations on her hand and the side of her head from a machete.

