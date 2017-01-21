Woman robbed in GT

Police are searching for two men they say robbed a woman Thursday (19 January) in the heart of George Town.
It happened around 9:30 p.m., according to police.
Two masked men robbed a woman standing on Fort Street of her purse and phone.
Police say the men walked from behind the nearby HSM building and fled on a motorcycle.
They are described as having fair skin and being tall and of slim build and wearing black masks with black and grey T-shirts.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them on 949-4222 or on their anonymous tip line, 949-7777 or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).
