Woman robbed in GT

January 20, 2017
Police are searching for two men they say robbed a woman Thursday (19 January) in the heart of George Town.

It happened around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

Two masked men robbed a woman standing on Fort Street of her purse and phone.

Police say the men walked from behind the nearby HSM building and fled on a motorcycle.

They are described as having fair skin and being tall and of slim build and wearing black masks with black and grey T-shirts.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them on 949-4222 or on their anonymous tip line, 949-7777 or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

