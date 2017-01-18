C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Yara steakhouse to bring new food concept to Margaritaville

January 17, 2017
Add Comment
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

The Margaritaville beach resort appears one step closer to opening its doors, announcing it’s accepting guest reservations beginning February 4th.

According to developers, the new hotel will feature several on-site food and beverage options, including popular local Chef Dylan Benoit’s new signature steakhouse, Yara.

Chef Dylan told Cayman 27 the menu will feature steaks and local seafood, blending elements of Japanese cooking with flavours native to South America.

“It’s been interesting to see how the culinary scene has grown and evolved over the years. It’s so much better than it was even 6, 7 years ago when I arrived,” said Mr. Benoit.  “I’m excited to bring this new concept to the island and to challenge our eaters, challenge ourselves, and just grow the culinary scene here just a little bit more.”

Chef Dylan told Cayman 27 he expects the new restaurant to launch sometime in mid-February, part of Margaritaville’s soft opening phase that will see the first 109 of 285 rooms coming online.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: