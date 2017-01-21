Former Trinidad and Tobago captain Dwight Yorke and TTFA president David john-Williams were both given four-year appointments by FIFA today on the football governing bodies standing committees. Yorke was appointed to the FIFA development committee, while John-Williams will serve on the FIFA players’ status committee. Yorke along with the FA cup will be on island this weekend as part of a football event which takes place Monday at Academy playing field.
-
Yorke appointed by FIFA
January 20, 2017
1 Min Read
