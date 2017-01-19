C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Sports

Yorke, FA Cup coming to Cayman

January 18, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Former Soca Warrior and Aston Villa great Dwight Yorke and the FA Cup will be on island this weekend as part of jammed packed day of football, this courtesy of Academy Sports Club and Flow.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise lives and breathes sports. It was a role with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats that provided him with a platform to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan was able to provide live performance experience in his role as the In-Game Host as well develop a digital portfolio of one-on-one sports interviews, digital sports episodic comedy and full length sports & news features as a Sports Reporter. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director in the Crime genres.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: