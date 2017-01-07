C3 Pure Fibre
Youth seminar stresses prevention over punishment

January 6, 2017
Philipp Richter
In efforts to keep the youth on the straight and narrow the Cayman Islands youth development consortium put on a special lecture highlighting prevention over punishment when it comes to crime.

The meeting discussed proactive measures to unite families and ultimately strengthen communities.  Assistant Commissioner of the Jamaican Constabulary Police Force, Gary Welch, suggested ways the community can help parents.

“What I am hoping that comes out of this particular conference is that, with the young people’s involvement and those who are here, the different agencies that are involved here, that we look at a community based level activities as it leads to crime prevention,” said Sylvia Wilkes from Cayman Islands Youth Development Consortium

“Let us take the lessons to them as they converge  naturally, so lets not call for a parenting session but let us have parenting as part of the daily sessions of our engagement,” said Gary Welch, Assistant Commissioner of the Jamaican Constabulary Police Force.

The Cayman Islands Youth Development Consortium is a non-profit organisation that will help Cayman’s youth stay on the right track.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

C3 Pure Fibre

