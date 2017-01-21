Zero litter plan announced

Government says there’s a new plan underway to combat the issue of illegal dumping.

Department of Environmental Health’s (DEH) Mark Rowland says litter is an increasing issue as a growing population puts more pressure on the environment.

He says his department is addressing the problem. “We’re actually going to name it zero litter plan and everything that reduces fly litter blowing around the dumps as well because there unsafe, unsafe to the children and very unattractive to communities obviously, so we see this as one complete problem that we need to deal with and it needs to be done in a very comprehensive way,” said Rowlands.

If you are aware of any illegal dump sites that you want addressed, click here

