Zika vaccine needed

January 24, 2017
Mario Grey
One Public Health nurse believes vaccination against the Zika virus is crucial to safeguard the next generation against mental health diseases associated with the virus.

Public Health nurse Angela Graham says it’s important to shift the focus to create vaccines against new risks like the Zika virus.

“You’re talking about the future generation that can become affected by this disease you can have a whole generation of persons who are mentally retarded because of Zika,” Mrs. Graham said.

There were 30 lab-confirmed Zika cases out of 200 investigated cases in Cayman late last year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mario Grey



Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

