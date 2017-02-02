2 more arrested in connection with shooting

Two more people were arrested Friday (10 February) in connection with the 4 February shooting outside Fete nightclub, on West Bay Road.

Cayman 27 understands police raided a residence on Birch Tree Hill Rd., in West Bay, and arrested a man and a woman.

Police now have taken a total of four people into custody in connection with the incident, where a man was shot in the torso and another man was assaulted outside the club on the Seven Mile Beach strip. A 35-year old West Bay man and 29-year old West Bay woman were arrested on Thursday (9 February).

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more information.

