Daybreak: February 1st 2017

On Daybreak this morning we start off with Lifelong Learning where we will talk about the Leo’s Club and how you can be a part of the community with them. IRIE FM has just launched their new morning show featuring Dane & Courtney, they will join us live in their studio as we talk to them about how it’s been going so far. On entertainment report Toni tells you are you can find local songstress Mackenzie Brown and where you can see a reunion of the fellowship. Does adversity build character? We find out this morning on Inner Peace with councilor Terry Delaney and Britcay joins us to explain to us what it means to be underinsured.

