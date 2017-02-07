7 arrested in corruption probe bailed while investigation continues

Seven suspects arrested last month in a corruption probe involving immigration officials have been bailed.

Commissions Secretariat Deborah Bodden confirmed they were released while the investigation continues. The probe has been led by the Anti-Corruption Commission

They initially had been held at the detention centre at Fairbanks.

The seven were arrested on suspicion of bribery, fraud on the government and breach of trust.

The ACC says it will issue a statement when further details become available.

