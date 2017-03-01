C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
Environment News

884 lionfish removed from Cayman waters in CULL #21

February 28, 2017
Add Comment
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

Cullers removed 884 invasive lionfish weighing a combined 573 pounds from Grand Cayman’s waters over the weekend in Cayman United Lionfish League’s 21st tournament. $3,200 dollars in prize money from Foster’s Food Fair and bragging rights were on the line.

Another invasive lionfish is removed from Cayman’s reefs (photo: Drew McArthur)
CULL #21 participants, friends, and family celebrate removing 884 lionfish from Cayman waters (photo: Katie O’Neill)

Smallest Lionfish

  • 1st –  Jeff’s Guesthouse – 42mm
  • 2nd –  DiveTech –  73mm
  • 3rd –  Jeff’s Guesthouse 77mm

Biggest Lionfish:

  • 1st – Cayman Turtle Divers – 302mm
  • 2nd – DiveTech –  298mm
  • 3rd – Ambassador Divers – 297 mm

A 306 millimeter monster was entered, but was penalised five percent for being late to the weigh-in; a $500 lesson in punctuality for team Sharp Shooters.

Most Weight (Kg/culler):

  • 1st – Ambassador Divers – 21.48 Kg/culler
  • 2nd – DiveTech – 19.1 Kg/culler
  • 3rd – Neptune’s Wenches – 16.75Kg/culler

Most Lionfish (#/culler)

  • 1st – DiveTech –  71.4/culler
  • 2nd – Ambassador Divers – 61.5/culler
  • 3rd – Neptune’s Wenches – 59.5/culler

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Builders Expo 1
Advertise With Us
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: