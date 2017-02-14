A cookrum at the HSA

Cayman often is referred to as the culinary capital of the Caribbean, but you usually don’t think of the hospital when you think of the country’s finest cuisine.

That may soon change thanks to Cody Bush and Anthony Lawson. They’re co-owners of the The Cookrum, which recently won an HSA tender to serve food at the cafeteria.

Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales stopped by on Monday (13 February), their first day in business, to check on the what they say will be a unique culinary experience.

“It is a hospital,” Mr. Lawson said, “We are expecting to have some down customers.

“We’re looking to make sure when they walk out of this cafeteria, at least they have a smile on their face. Even if — for that brief moment — it lightens their day, then that’s good for us.”

Longtime customer Donnalee Tatum says she misses the Pink Ladies volunteers, who ran the hospital’s cafeteria for years until they stopped in 2016. Ms. Tatum adds, however, this new grub is pretty good.

“I’ve been coming here for a long time,” she said. “They have new management now but it is still good.”

Mr. Bush and Mr. Lawson were awarded a lease contract as a result of a comprehensive tender to provide cafeteria services. They are on a one-year renewable lease.

