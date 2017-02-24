C3 Pure Fibre
Alleged suspect for this week’s armed robbery in custody

February 23, 2017
Mario Grey
A man has been charged for this week’s failed robbery attempt of an armoured truck .

24-year old Jerome Cunningham appeared before the courts today (Feb 23). He is accused of shooting a security officer during Monday night’s (Feb 20) robbery attempt.

The incident took place near Crown Square Mall on Eastern Avenue in George Town. Police reported a firearm has also been recovered in connection with this investigation, as well as a quantity of ammunition.

The gun was found during a firearms operation on Tuesday (Feb 21) and the weapon represents the fifth firearm police officers have recovered this year.

Mr. Cunningham is charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery,wounding with intent and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

