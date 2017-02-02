Environment News

Anti-GMO group talks Aedis Albopictus mosquito

February 1, 2017
Joseph Avary
The anti-GMO group Institute for Responsible Technology said the aedis aegypti is not the only mosquito in Cayman to carry diseases like dengue and Zika.

An attorney for the group questioned whether another species, the aedis albopictus, could potentially fill the void left behind if the aedis aegypti population were decimated by the MRCU’s genetically modified mosquito project.

The MRCU maintains the aedis aegypti is a more effective vector for disease.

“I think the science on this is, and the jury on the science, is out,” said HSM Associate Kerrie Cox, speaking on behalf of his client, the aforementioned Institute for Responsible Technology. “You can go to the internet and with most of the arguments, pro-GMM and against GMMs and all the issues that arise, you can find a dearth of information that will argue either way.”

