Asking the right questions

February 7, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Red Cross Deputy Director Carolina Ferreira is urging parents to actively investigate organisations and their staff before handing over their children.
Especially with Easter holidays coming up and summer camps on the horizon.
She says it’s easy to assume policies are in place to guard children from abuse, but asking the right questions about what those policies are is key.
“It is the benefit of the doubt that you are giving without maybe necessarily understanding that you are giving the benefit of the doubt. Cause you think that well ‘in order for me to run a camp that I would have somebody that I would have to answer to, and there isn’t and so I think it’s that lack of awareness that makes it a sort of uninformed benefit of the doubt that you are giving,” Ms Ferreira said.
The Red Cross currently in the process of rolling out a seal of protection programme which trains organisations and reviews their systems to give approval as a child safe entity.

Reshma Ragoonath

