Association considers “street pastor” initiative

The Cayman Islands Ministers Association said church leaders would consider a recent suggestion to bring the church to the streets.

Last week Cayman 27 reported the “Street Pastor” initiative where pastors stay on the streets through the night to help those struggling with different challenges that often lead to crime.

The President of the Cayman Islands Minister’s Association Rev. Torrance Bobb said he and fellow ministers are willing to assist in bringing life to the plan.

“We are certainly open to anything that will advance the cause of God and will improve our communities including policing the streets as we work together,” Rev. Bobb explained.

The street pastor initiative came up during the recent Caribbean leadership conference.

