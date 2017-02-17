Attorney says sex offenders register possible

Attorney Richard Barton says a sexual offenders registry may be on the horizon as government moves to introduce sexual harm prevention orders to deal with sexual predators.

Mr Barton says amendments to the Penal Code which introduce the sexual harm prevention orders demonstrate a zero-tolerance approach to sex offences and he says a sex offenders register may be an inevitable addition for Cayman.

“Is something that represents a more serious attitude and climate towards sexual offences and it may be that we are at the penultimate stage of the registry but it remains to be seen,” said Mr Barton.

Mr Barton says even if a sexual offenders registry is being considered. There are a lot more factors to consider including reputational damage to a person’s character is they are found innocent after being added to the register.

