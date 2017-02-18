C3 Pure Fibre
Auditor General’s report on HSA explored

February 17, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The Health Services Authority came under scrutiny recently after an Auditor General’s report revealed there were issues that need to be addressed specifically as it pertains the dollars being spent. Accountant and political hopeful Chris Saunders joined Tammi Sulliman to take a closer look at the findings.

