The Health Services Authority came under scrutiny recently after an Auditor General’s report revealed there were issues that need to be addressed specifically as it pertains the dollars being spent. Accountant and political hopeful Chris Saunders joined Tammi Sulliman to take a closer look at the findings.
Auditor General’s report on HSA explored
February 17, 2017
1 Min Read
