Aunt Julia Remembered

February 16, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

A pioneer in local Caymanian music, Aunt Julia Hydes was remembered on Friday at the 8th annual gospel concert in her memory.

The concerts started when Aunt Julia turned 100 in 2006 to celebrate her birthday.
More than 50 people attended the Harquail theatre last Friday to hear gospel music from local musicians, ranging from family bands like the Barnetts to the duo of John Ebanks and Blake Hurlston.  There were performances as well from Daphne Orrett and Rupert Ackerman.

“We can learn a lot of lessons from persons like her, who discovered her talent, used her talent for good and helped a lot of people including us, from our childhood days to learn more about Cayman’s ways traditions and just daily life,” said Event Organiser, Reina Jefferson.

Aunt Julia Hydes was born on January the 25th 1909 and passed away on the 30th of November 2015 at the age of 106.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

