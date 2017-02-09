Blood bank seeks 500 new donors for 2017

The blood bank has set an ambitious goal of 500 new donors by the end of 2017, and it needs the public to help make it happen.

The blood bank told Cayman 27 it’s noticed an uptick in the need for blood over the last two years. It said incidents of gun violence help exacerbate the need for donor blood, as shooting victims often require several units, which can quickly deplete the blood stock.

“[Blood donors] are there for a purpose, and that blood is there to help save lives,” said Medical Technologist Greg Honeyghan. “That’s the purpose of any blood bank; your blood will go as far as saving somebody’s life – even improving it.”

The blood bank says volunteers from Rotaract and Rotary Central helped them sign up thirty potential new donors at this year’s Taste of Cayman.

