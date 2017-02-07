Flow Valentine
Bodden Town Primary Sports Day

February 6, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Highlights include Micah Leon, Michael Connor, Anastasia Solomon, Ronald Bennett IIII & Naemi Tatum.

Winners on the day include:

Year 1 Girls Champion: Stephanie Atherley

Year 1 Boys Champions: Ethan Dilbert & Jerrique Charoo

Year 2 Girls Champions: Leah McLean & Naima Tatum

Year 2 Boys Champion:   Michael Connor

Year 3 Girls Champions: Angelina Duran

Year 3 Boys Champion: Josimar Tatum

Year 4 Girls Champion: Jenelle Frederick & Gabrielle Smith

Year 4 Boys Champion: Nazario Watson

Year 5 Girls Champion:  Esther Michelin

Year 5 Boys Champion: Ishmael Jones

Year 6 Girls Champion: Micah Leon

Year 6 Boys Champion: Ronald Bennette IV

Victrix Ludorum:  Micah Leon

Victor Ludorum:  Ishmael Jones

Winning House Sun: 698

2nd Place Sand: 686.5

3rd Place Sea: 678.5

