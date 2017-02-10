Flow Valentine
Boosting youth ambassador applicants

February 9, 2017
Mario Grey
Cayman’s two new CARICOM youth ambassadors were announced this week emerging from a field of 21 applicants.

Some are hoping more young people will apply for youth ambassador roles while others have said the selection process of reaching applicants is fine just the way it is.

Acting Head of the Youth Services Unit James Myles said the application process should not be tampered with as the opportunity was opened to the entire public.

“If we open it up to the public that’s as wide a scope as we can” Mr.Myles explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

