Boy arrested for theft, traffic offences

A 16-year old George Town boy was arrested Sunday (5 February) for theft and several traffic offences.

The police helicopter spotted the boy with no helmet, riding a motorbike with no plates and tracked him to a residence in Prospect Park, according to an RCIPS press release.

The boy was arrested in suspicion of theft, driving without qualification, driving without insurance and using a vehicle without registration. The motorbike was seized and the boy was taken into custody.

He currently is on police bail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

