Breaking: Attempted robbery of armoured truck

February 20, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
Police are currently on the scene of what’s believed to have been an attempted armed robbery of an armoured truck in George Town Monday (20 February) evening.

We have been told from sources there was at least one gunman and shots were fired around 6:30pm at Crown Square along Eastern Avenue. We are also waiting for confirmation that someone had been injured during the failed heist.

Traffic had been temporarily blocked on Eastern Avenue Monday evening while police conducted their investigations. The police helicopter also hovered above the scene.

Cayman 27 understands traffic is open again on the road. We are still awaiting confirmation from police and will bring you further details as we get them.

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

