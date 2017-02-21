Breaking: Attempted robbery of armoured truck

Police are currently on the scene of what’s believed to have been an attempted armed robbery of an armoured truck in George Town Monday (20 February) evening.

We have been told from sources there was at least one gunman and shots were fired around 6:30pm at Crown Square along Eastern Avenue. We are also waiting for confirmation that someone had been injured during the failed heist.

Traffic had been temporarily blocked on Eastern Avenue Monday evening while police conducted their investigations. The police helicopter also hovered above the scene.

Cayman 27 understands traffic is open again on the road. We are still awaiting confirmation from police and will bring you further details as we get them.

