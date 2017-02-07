Brooks gains international notoreity

Miss Cayman Islands Monyque Brooks said she gained much international attention after her recent stint at Miss Universe competition.

The Caymanian Model said with social media being prevalent in recent times, she was able to familiarise herself with many people outside of Cayman’s borders by logging on the internet.

“If you weren’t posting pictures right away then you were falling behind and Ms. Universe does go a long way when it comes to popularity. I gained 2000 followers in like a week, yeah so social media is quite critical,” Ms. Brooks said.

Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said the Cayman Islands is filled with young women of similar caliber as Monyque Brooks which leads him to believe there will be other’s to fill her shoes.

“So proud of when we send our young people away and you look out and you say how many more Monyques are there, Cayman is full of them we are full of young, smart, vibrant, young ladies and I think what we should all be so proud of is how she was able to represent us abroad,” Mr. Kirkconnell said.

Miss Universe pageant was globally broadcasted on FOX.

