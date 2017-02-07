Flow Valentine
News

Brooks gains international notoreity

February 6, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Miss Cayman Islands Monyque Brooks said she gained much international attention after her recent stint at Miss Universe competition.

The Caymanian Model said with social media being prevalent in recent times, she was able to familiarise herself with many people outside of Cayman’s borders by logging on the internet.

“If you weren’t posting pictures right away then you were falling behind and Ms. Universe does go a long way when it comes to popularity. I gained 2000 followers in like a week, yeah so social media is quite critical,” Ms. Brooks said.

Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said the Cayman Islands is filled with young women of similar caliber as Monyque Brooks which leads him to believe there will be other’s to fill her shoes.

“So proud of when we send our young people away and you look out and you say how many more Monyques are there, Cayman is full of them we are full of young, smart, vibrant, young ladies and I think what we should all be so proud of is how she was able to represent us abroad,” Mr. Kirkconnell said.

Miss Universe pageant was globally broadcasted on FOX.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
Flow Valentine

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: