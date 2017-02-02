News

Bush wants electronic plates programme stopped

February 1, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Opposition Leader Hon. McKeeva Bush wants to stop the electronic licence plates programme until full disclosure on the plates and their capabilities are provided to the public.

Mr Bush says he does not recall the programme being shared with MLAs during Finance Committee when they going through line items for the current budget cycle. He is questioning why Government is rushing to push the plates through before the general election.
“Cayman is going to find that all of these things is to our detriment not our good. Do not change what is working. This is absolutely wrong. There is no good governance and transparency in this programme,” Mr Bush says.
The new proposed license plates will be equipped with radio frequency identification chips (RFID) which the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing says will not be used to track vehicles. The programme is expected to begin rolling out this month.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

