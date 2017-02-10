Call for polling and political research

Who is going to win?

It’s a question on everyone’s mind now with election season heating up. But in the absence of polling or on-island research finding that answer is not only difficult political analyst Dr Livingston Smith says it’s near impossible.

The victory heard around the world, Donald Trump won the US presidency. The polls got it wrong predicting the US presidential election, but still political analyst Dr Smith says polls are needed here.

“We have to bridge that divide and provide the country with the data that the country needs in terms of the elections,” Dr Smith said.

He says the University College of the Cayman Islands is setting up a research team to conduct polls and track campaign trends to give informed political opinion. But they need help.

“I am asking that if persons want to put resources into these areas we are ready to go with that definitely,” Dr Smith said.

Right now he says in the absence of data all voters have at their disposal to make a voting choice are educated guesses.

“The feeling seems to be that no one of the parties will win out rightly and that one is going to have a coalition government and that has to be a party in association with some independents, that is the thinking,” Dr Smith said.

He says with Cayman moving to a new system of One Person One Vote it’s imperative the research process starts soon. Dr Smith believes One Person One Vote brings clarity and accountability to Cayman with the public knowing exactly who to go to as their representative to get action on issues.

