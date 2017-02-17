C3 Pure Fibre
Captain Scott to youth: “Get a good education”

February 16, 2017
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

Cayman Airways Captain Dave Scott is sharing his advice for the country’s youth: if you want to earn your wings, you better get an education.

Captain Scott told Cayman 27 today’s modern aircraft, like the national flag carrier’s 737 max 800, are far more advanced and computerised than when he first entered flight school in Jamaica as a 19-year old.

He said if any young person wants to chase the dream of a career in the cockpit, they’re going to need to start the journey in the classroom.

“The first thing you have to do is get a good education, a solid education will go a long way towards helping you, because the aircrafts, the new generation aircrafts that are coming out today are almost all computerized,” said Captain Scott.

Captain Scott said the manual knobs and dials of the old DC-9’s and 727’s have been replaced with LED and LCD screens in today’s next generation aircraft.

