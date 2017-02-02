Car crash destroys billboard

Flow Valentine
February 1, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A newly erected billboard for political hopeful Kenneth Bryan was destroyed today.
It was initially believed the billboard’s destruction was an act of vandalism. But Mr Bryan, who is running as an Independent in George Town Central, says the newly minted billboard was damaged in a single-car crash along Crewe Road.
“What’s the most important thing to me is that the person that was involved in the accident was safe, that’s the most important thing. These things are material and can be replaced, a life can’t,” Mr Bryan says.
Mr Bryan was out and about in the constituency putting up more billboards.. He says he’ll have to replace and re-position his billboard.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

